President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang Calls On PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:55 PM

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang calls on PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa

President (Middle East Region) of Huawei Technologies, Charles Yang, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters in Islamabad, accompanied by Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan and Deputy CEO Ahmed Bilal Masud

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05rd March, 2021) President (Middle East Region) of Huawei Technologies, Charles Yang, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters in Islamabad, accompanied by Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan and Deputy CEO Ahmed Bilal Masud.

The delegation met Chairman PTA Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest and investment opportunities. The two sides discussed future plans of Huawei Technologies in Pakistan and development of innovative digital and financial solutions to accelerate progress towards digital Pakistan.

According to a statement by the PTA Chairman, “In the next two to three months, Pakistan will reach a 100 million internet users.

” He appreciated Huawei’s contribution for the ICT industry by providing leading solutions in Pakistan for the past 20 years.

Charles Yang, President of the Middle East Region added his opinions, stating,“ICT’s contribution to the GDP in China is more than 40 percent, Pakistan has a huge potential and an opportunity in its ICT Industry.”Furthermore, he stated,“Huawei is willing to share its global experience and provide technical support for digitalization in governance, education, health and other sectors in Pakistan.”

