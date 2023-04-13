Close
President Putin OKs Roscosmos Plans For Russian Orbital Outpost, Satellite Buildout

Daniyal Sohail Published April 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Roscosmos the go-ahead on Wednesday to build a national space station in the Earth's low orbit and expand the country's satellite constellation, the head of the Russian space corporation said.

"Met today with the president ...

He approved our proposals on the Russian orbital station and the mass production of satellites," Yuri Borisov said at a reception at the Kremlin that marked the International Day of Human Space Flight.

Russia plans to use the International Space Station until 2028, Borisov said.

A senior official at RSC Energia, the state company in charge of the orbital outpost's construction, told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily in an interview out Tuesday that they hoped to fully launch the new station by 2032.

