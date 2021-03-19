UrduPoint.com
Price Drop Alert! Your Most Favorite TECNO Phone Spark 6 Go Is Now More Reasonable

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:48 AM

Price drop alert! Your most Favorite TECNO phone Spark 6 Go is now more reasonable

The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO keeps bringing something for its fans

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th March, 2021) The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO keeps bringing something for its fans. The brand launched its Spark series – a series of mid-range phones with near-flagship features. Spark 6 Go was launched in the third quarter of 2020 and became an instant hit. Spark 6 Go has 2 great variants 3+64GB and 4+64GB. The brand has now reduced the price for these mid-range phones for its fans. So hurry up and grab your devices before they are sold out!
TECNO Spark 6 GO came with great features. Spark 6 GO is equipped with MediaTek Helio A22 1.8GHz Quad-Core Processor, Dot-Notch 6.52" HD+ Display, AI 13MP + QVGA Camera with Dual LED Flash, AI 8MP Front Camera with LED Flash, and 5000mAh Battery. The phone was a great seller due to its astounding features at on such a minimal budget.

Spark 6 Go came in three variants (2GB+32GB), (3GB+64GB), and (4GB+64GB). All variants were available in the market but TECNO has now further reduced the price of two of the best-selling devices. Spark 6 Go with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage was available earlier at PKR 16,499 but has now been reduced to only PKR 15,999. The second variant Spark 6 Go with 4GB RAM and 64GB massive storage was available at PKR 20,599 but is now available at only PKR 19,599.
Isn't this great news? So what are you waiting for? Visit now at your nearest TECNO store or order online from TECNO official website to get yourself your Spark 6 Hero Phone and Spark 6 Go!

