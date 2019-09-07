Prime Minister Expresses Support to Space Agency as India Loses Contact With Moon Lander

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude and support to employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the space agency lost contact with the Vikram lunar lander shortly before its scheduled landing on the Moon.

"The country is proud of you. Please accept my congratulations. You did a great job for India and the whole mankind. You will continue your efforts and I fully support you," Modi told ISRO employees as broadcast on the organization's website.

Modi talked to the ISRO employees during his visit to a space center where he observed the Vikram landing attempt.

The prime minister said he hoped for the better and wished good luck to the astrologists.

India lost contact with Vikram in the early hours of Saturday.

Vikram was expected to deliver the 27-pound Pragyan rover to the lunar surface.

The lander was part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was launched on July 22 and reached the lunar orbit on August 20. Vikram started descending to the Moon on September 2.