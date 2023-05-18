Private satellites give boost to public sector in climate fight

From satellites that can pinpoint the sources of industrial pollution, to others that track hurricane movements by the hour, space has emerged as a key front in the fight against climate change

New launches are -- literally and metaphorically -- skyrocketing, and giving rise to increased cooperation between space agencies and private companies.

Among the most fruitful areas of collaboration: tracking greenhouse gas emissions.

The potent planet heating gas methane is regularly measured in the atmosphere by one of the satellites of the European Union Space Programme's Copernicus mission.

The spacecraft scans the entire globe, but its resolution is in the order of several kilometers, making it hard to zero in on the exact source.

That's where private companies can step in.

One of them, the Canadian GHGSat, currently has nine small satellites in orbit, each the size of a microwave. Their mission: to fly over oil and gas sites, looking for methane leaks. By orbiting at a lower altitude, they can take a detailed look at each site.

"Think of it as the wide angle lens camera, versus the telephoto lens camera," Stephane Germain, the company's founder, told AFP. The Copernicus team is in constant touch with GHGSat, telling them where to point their cameras.

GHGSat then sells its information to oil companies, such as Total, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell.

"More and more companies are interested in that because they're realizing they have to better understand their own carbon footprints," said Germain, especially since their customers are insisting on better accounting of emissions' life cycles.

A common source of methane emissions are unlit flares, which are meant to burn off the gas.

GHGSat estimates it has prevented the equivalent of 10 megatons of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere, equivalent to 1.3 million homes' energy use for a year.

Other companies plan to enter the sector, including France's Absolut Sensing. Another company, Kayrros, has no satellites of its own but is analyzing Copernicus data to track down the biggest leaks.