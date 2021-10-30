Progress Cargo Rocket With Fresh Fruit, Sauces, Family Gifts Docked to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The Progress MS-18 spacecraft carrying cargo for the Russian crew docked at the International Space Station (ISS), as broadcast by the Russian state space agency Roscosmos.

The rocket delivered to the station over a ton of various equipment and materials, including tools for open space activities, clothing, food rations and fresh fruit, as well as packages for experiments, Roscosmos said. The cargo ship also brought 560 kilograms of fuel for refueling the ISS, 420 liters of drinking water and 43 kilograms of compressed air.

Apart from standard rations, the spacecraft delivered to the ISS a kilogram of apples, grapefruits and oranges, several bottles of spicy sauces and ketchup, Alexander Agureev, head of the nutrition department of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik.

In total, nine containers of additional food ordered by the cosmonauts individually were sent to the station. These included canned fish, yogurt and canned salads.

The team responsible for psychological support of the ISS crew told Sputnik earlier that the Progress also delivered to the cosmonauts their children's drawings and surprise gifts from families.

The spacecraft also brought 300 kilograms of equipment, including an on-board workshop and an oxygen production unit, to retrofit the new Nauka module, which arrived at the ISS in July.

The cargo ship was launched on October 28 from the Baikonur cosmodrome by the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, the first one to be decorated with traditional Russian Khokhloma design to celebrate the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod.