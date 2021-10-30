UrduPoint.com

Progress Cargo Rocket With Fresh Fruit, Sauces, Family Gifts Docked To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 10 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Progress Cargo Rocket With Fresh Fruit, Sauces, Family Gifts Docked to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The Progress MS-18 spacecraft carrying cargo for the Russian crew docked at the International Space Station (ISS), as broadcast by the Russian state space agency Roscosmos.

The rocket delivered to the station over a ton of various equipment and materials, including tools for open space activities, clothing, food rations and fresh fruit, as well as packages for experiments, Roscosmos said. The cargo ship also brought 560 kilograms of fuel for refueling the ISS, 420 liters of drinking water and 43 kilograms of compressed air.

Apart from standard rations, the spacecraft delivered to the ISS a kilogram of apples, grapefruits and oranges, several bottles of spicy sauces and ketchup, Alexander Agureev, head of the nutrition department of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik.

In total, nine containers of additional food ordered by the cosmonauts individually were sent to the station. These included canned fish, yogurt and canned salads.

The team responsible for psychological support of the ISS crew told Sputnik earlier that the Progress also delivered to the cosmonauts their children's drawings and surprise gifts from families.

The spacecraft also brought 300 kilograms of equipment, including an on-board workshop and an oxygen production unit, to retrofit the new Nauka module, which arrived at the ISS in July.

The cargo ship was launched on October 28 from the Baikonur cosmodrome by the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, the first one to be decorated with traditional Russian Khokhloma design to celebrate the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod.

Related Topics

Water Russia Vehicle Progress Nizhny Novgorod July October From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

55 minutes ago
 US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

8 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

8 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

8 hours ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.