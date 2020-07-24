Progress Cargo Spacecraft Launched to ISS on Soyuz Rocket Via Superfast Scheme - Roscosmos

Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-15 was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur spacaport atop launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a, according to a broadcast of the Russian space agency Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-15 was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur spacaport atop launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a, according to a broadcast of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

This is the second delivery of cargo to the ISS by Russian spacecraft this year after Progress MS-14 launched on April 25. It is also the eighth launch from Russian spaceports in 2020.

The Progress MS-15 will reach the ISS via an ultrafast flight scheme, circling the Earth twice.

It will take 3 hours and 21 minutes from the launch to docking to the ISS. Docking to the Pirs compartment of the Russian segment of the ISS is planned at 20.47 Moscow time (17.47 GMT) plus-minus three minutes. It will be carried out automatically. This will be the fifth flight of Progress cargo spacecraft using an ultrafast two-orbit scheme. Prior to that, either the standard two-day scheme or the shortened six-hour scheme was used.