Progress Cargo Spacecraft To Dock With Russia's New Nauka Module On October 22 - NASA

Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Two launches of cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) are planned for the end of this month, according to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

A Progress MS-17 spacecraft will dock with Russia's new Nauka module at the ISS on October 22. The docking is planned for 04:24 GMT.

At the end of September, a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft became the first spacecraft to dock with the Nauka laboratory module of the Russian orbital segment.

The Progress MS-17 will become the first cargo spacecraft to dock with Nauka.

Another cargo spacecraft launch to the ISS is planned for October 30, according to NASA. A Progress MS-18 spacecraft is expected to dock with the Zvezda module at 01:34 GMT.

Earlier, a source in the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik that the Progress MS-18 launch was going to be carried out from the Baikonur space center using the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket.

