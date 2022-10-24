Progress MS-19 Cargo Spacecraft Disposed of in Pacific After Ending Service - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft was scuttled in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean after it undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The 'Progress MS-19' cargo spacecraft was deorbited, entered the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated. Unburned elements of its structure fell in the non-navigable area of the South Pacific Ocean," Roscosmos said.

Earlier on Monday, Roscosmos reported that Progress MS-19 had left the ISS, having worked on it for more than eight months. At 01:45:34 Moscow time (22:45 GMT on Sunday), the spacecraft undocked from the Poisk research module of the Russian segment of the ISS.

The cargo spacecraft's engine was switched on for braking at 04.51 Moscow time (01:51 GMT on Monday) and it was then deorbited.

The Progress MS-19 resupply mission to the ISS was launched on February 15, 2022, from the Baikonur space center, using a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. The cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS two days later, bringing water, food, fuel, and other standard resupply items, as well as supplies for medical and biological experiments, and six small satellites of the SouthWest State University to the space station.