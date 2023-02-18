Progress MS-21 Spacecraft That Suffered Coolant Issues Undocks From ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft with a faulty thermal control system has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and will be deorbited, according to a live broadcast of Russian state space agency Roscosmos.

Before the spacecraft is deorbited, the cosmonauts will turn it around with the help of a teleoperator control system and take another picture of the damage site.

At 7:03 Moscow time (04:03 GMT on Saturday), the propulsion system of Progress MS-21 will turn on for braking, and the spacecraft will begin to deorbit. The wreckage is expected to splash down in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean.