UrduPoint.com

Progress MS-23 Cargo Ship Docks To ISS - Russian Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published May 24, 2023 | 09:39 PM

The Progress MS-23 cargo ship with a nanosatelite and a workplace for open space docked to the International Space Station on Wednesday, the live broadcast of Russian space agency Roscosmos showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Progress MS-23 cargo ship with a nanosatelite and a workplace for open space docked to the International Space Station on Wednesday, the live broadcast of Russian space agency Roscosmos showed.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-23 ship carrying 2.5 tonnes of cargo was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome earlier in the day.

