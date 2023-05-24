Progress MS-23 Cargo Ship Docks To ISS - Russian Space Agency
Daniyal Sohail Published May 24, 2023 | 09:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Progress MS-23 cargo ship with a nanosatelite and a workplace for open space docked to the International Space Station on Wednesday, the live broadcast of Russian space agency Roscosmos showed.
The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-23 ship carrying 2.5 tonnes of cargo was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome earlier in the day.