Prosecutor Asks To Sentence Yandex. Lavka Former Head To 9 Years In Jail In Absentia

Daniyal Sohail Published June 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

A state prosecutor on Wednesday asked to sentence Ilia Krasilshik, the former head of Yandex. Lavka, to nine years in jail in absentia for spreading fake news about the Russian military, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Moscow Basmanny District Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) A state prosecutor on Wednesday asked to sentence Ilia Krasilshik, the former head of Yandex. Lavka, to nine years in jail in absentia for spreading fake news about the Russian military, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Moscow Basmanny District Court.

"I ask ... to sentence Krasilshik to imprisonment for a term of nine years to be served in a penal colony," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor also said that Krasilshik should not be allowed administering websites for four years after his release.

