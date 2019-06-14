UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proton-M Carrier Rocket With Spektr-RG Observatory Delivered To Launch Site - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:34 PM

Proton-M Carrier Rocket With Spektr-RG Observatory Delivered to Launch Site - Roscosmos

A Proton-M carrier rocket with the Russian-German Spektr-RG high-energy astrophysics observatory has been delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome, from which it will be launched, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A Proton-M carrier rocket with the Russian-German Spektr-RG high-energy astrophysics observatory has been delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome, from which it will be launched, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

Roscosmos said earlier in the week that the Spektr-RG launch was scheduled for June 21.

"The Proton-M carrier rocket with the DM-03 upper stage and the new Spektr-RG orbital observatory has been delivered from the operations and checkout facility 92A-50 to the launch site," Roscosmos said in statement.

The spacecraft, carrier rocket, upper stage and other equipment will undergo a trial next week, according to Roscosmos.

The Spektr-RG observatory is supposed to be placed at Lagrange point L2, an orbital location where the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth would balance out the centrifugal force of a smaller third body, such as a space observatory, and stabilize it. It is expected to stay at L2 for seven years.

Russia initially planned to launch the observatory in 2014 before the date was postponed repeatedly.�

Related Topics

Russia SITE June From

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

2 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

2 minutes ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

2 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

3 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.