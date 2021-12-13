UrduPoint.com

Proton-M Rocket Launched From Baikonur, Marking Rocket's 2nd Launch In 2021- Coscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Proton-M carrier rocket with Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 communication satellites was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome, marking the rocket's second launch this year, as broadcast by Russia's state space agency Roscosmos.

The flight of the Proton-M rocket will last 10 minutes until the upper stage with satellites is put into orbit.

