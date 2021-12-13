Proton-M Rocket Puts Briz-M Upper Stage With Express Satellites Into Orbit- Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Proton-M carrier rocket has put Briz-M upper stage with Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 communication satellites into orbit, as broadcast by Russia's state space agency Roscosmos.

The carrier rocket was launched earlier in the day from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 12:09 GMT.

The launch has been repeatedly postponed due to technical issues. This was the second launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket in 2021.