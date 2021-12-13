UrduPoint.com

Proton-M Rocket Puts Briz-M Upper Stage With Express Satellites Into Orbit- Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Proton-M Rocket Puts Briz-M Upper Stage With Express Satellites Into Orbit- Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Proton-M carrier rocket has put Briz-M upper stage with Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 communication satellites into orbit, as broadcast by Russia's state space agency Roscosmos.

The carrier rocket was launched earlier in the day from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 12:09 GMT.

The launch has been repeatedly postponed due to technical issues. This was the second launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket in 2021.

Related Topics

Russia From Satellites

Recent Stories

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in g ..

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in government modernisation

37 seconds ago
 UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

16 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

16 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contrac ..

UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contracting of Omicron COVID Strain - ..

2 minutes ago
 UK launches huge booster programme in race against ..

UK launches huge booster programme in race against Omicron

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.