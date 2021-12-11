UrduPoint.com

Proton-M Rocket With Russian Satellites Delivered To Launch Pad In Baikonur - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 54 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

Proton-M Rocket With Russian Satellites Delivered to Launch Pad in Baikonur - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The Proton-M carrier rocket with Russian Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 communication satellites, scheduled for launch on December 13, has been delivered to a launching pas at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

The rocket's launch has been postponed three times since November and will be the second Proton-M launch this year.

"The Proton-M carrier rocket has been installed on the launch pad number 39 of the site number 200 and brought into a vertical position," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

The Proton expendable launch system has been in use since 1965. Its latest model, the Proton-M, has been used since 2001.

