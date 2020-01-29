ProtonMail Says Service Blocking in Russia Unjustified, Notes Readiness for Dialogue

Switzerland's internet service ProtonMail slammed on Wednesday Russia's move to block it as unjustified, expressing readiness for dialogue with the country's government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Switzerland's internet service ProtonMail slammed on Wednesday Russia's move to block it as unjustified, expressing readiness for dialogue with the country's government.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier in the day that access to ProtonMail would be blocked due to the distribution of fake bomb threats through the service.

"We are fully focused on solving this. We are working with the Swiss authorities and looking to communicate with the Russian authorities as we believe this block is unjustified. Any support or info that would help us in this investigation is highly appreciated," ProtonMail wrote on Twitter.

According to the FSB, the so-called email terrorists have been using the Swiss internet service for sending anonymous fake bomb threats, plaguing Russian institutions, since 2019. Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media has said that the company has categorically refused to provide information about people distributing the threats, and to cooperate for restricting access to "resources used for destabilizing the situation in the country."