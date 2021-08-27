PSC, ECOSF to arrange online Workshop on `Astronomical Telescope Making' in September

Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to organize an online workshop on 'Astronomical Telescope Making' in September to promote a scientific hobby

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to organize an online workshop on 'Astronomical Telescope Making' in September to promote a scientific hobby. According to an official of ECOSF, Astronomy is one of the oldest sciences concerned with the study of planets, stars, galaxies and other celestial objects, and phenomena.

From time immemorial the night sky has fascinated many cultures in the past including the Arabs, Babylonians, Egyptians, Chinese and the Greeks and it continues to fascinate people even today.

The opportunity of observing celestial objects with telescopes would be quite an exciting and exhilarating experience while the children through this workshop would be able to observe these objects with their own hand-made telescope.

The workshop would be scheduled to start from September�13 where kids with their parents would make a simple but powerful telescope that could see craters of the moon, he said.� The official informed that the last date of registration was August 31 and the duration of the workshop would be�1.5 hours. The age limit for children is�7-15 years and children and parent could work together.

The workshop would start from Monday (September 13) for the Batch-I and from Saturday (September 18) for Batch-II. The timing for the workshop would be 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, he informed.

The workshop would be conducted through online Zoom and Youtube Live.�The intended participants could call/ SMS or whatsapp at 03453002870 / 02135052989 between 10am to 7pm�or send email:�info@paksc.org, the official added.