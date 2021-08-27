UrduPoint.com

PSC, ECOSF To Arrange Online Workshop On `Astronomical Telescope Making' In September

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:17 PM

PSC, ECOSF to arrange online Workshop on `Astronomical Telescope Making' in September

Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to organize an online workshop on 'Astronomical Telescope Making' in September to promote a scientific hobby

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to organize an online workshop on 'Astronomical Telescope Making' in September to promote a scientific hobby. According to an official of ECOSF, Astronomy is one of the oldest sciences concerned with the study of planets, stars, galaxies and other celestial objects, and phenomena.

From time immemorial the night sky has fascinated many cultures in the past including the Arabs, Babylonians, Egyptians, Chinese and the Greeks and it continues to fascinate people even today.

The opportunity of observing celestial objects with telescopes would be quite an exciting and exhilarating experience while the children through this workshop would be able to observe these objects with their own hand-made telescope.

The workshop would be scheduled to start from September�13 where kids with their parents would make a simple but powerful telescope that could see craters of the moon, he said.� The official informed that the last date of registration was August 31 and the duration of the workshop would be�1.5 hours. The age limit for children is�7-15 years and children and parent could work together.

The workshop would start from Monday (September 13) for the Batch-I and from Saturday (September 18) for Batch-II. The timing for the workshop would be 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, he informed.

The workshop would be conducted through online Zoom and Youtube Live.�The intended participants could call/ SMS or whatsapp at 03453002870 / 02135052989 between 10am to 7pm�or send email:�info@paksc.org, the official added.

Related Topics

Pakistan China August September SMS From WhatsApp Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

6 minutes ago
 China's Hainan permits road test for self-driving ..

China's Hainan permits road test for self-driving vehicle

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Profit of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-July

Profit of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-July

6 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan put in place to ensure sustaina ..

Comprehensive plan put in place to ensure sustainability in growth: Shaukat Tari ..

12 minutes ago
 Kashmiris facing worst Indian atrocities: JKMM

Kashmiris facing worst Indian atrocities: JKMM

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.