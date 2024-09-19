P@SHA Announces Results Of Its Annual Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Raheel Iqbal emerges as the top winner as he secured total 215 votes among 24 other contestants
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) Pakistan Software Houses for IT and ITES (P@SHA) on Friday announced results of its annual elections.
Raheel Iqbal, the Game Stone Studio, notched the top slot among all 24 other contestants as he secured total 215 votes from three cities including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.
Raheel took 112 votes from Lahore, 53 votes from Islamabad and 50 votes from Karachi. Muhammad Umair Nizam, who belonged to Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd, was the second position holder as he bagged total 196 votes.
Sajjad Mustafa Syed, from excellence delivered ExD (Pvt.
) Ltd, secured total 173 votes while Usman Akbar, who hailed from PureLogics (Pvt.) Ltd, got total 165.
Here is complete list of the candidates who took part in the elections:
Nadeem Aslam Malik, the Secretary General, while announcing the results said, “I am pleased to announce the results of the P@SHA Annual Elections held on Sep 18, 2024. We are grateful for the active participation of all members which reflects our strong commitment to shaping the future of tech industry in Pakistan.
