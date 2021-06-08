PSL Starts Again! OPPO Looking To Spice Things Up

The sixth Pakistan Super League is around the corner. Cricket enthusiasts are desperately waiting for PSL to begin

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) The sixth Pakistan Super League is around the corner. Cricket enthusiasts are desperately waiting for PSL to begin. OPPO celebrates the partnership with PSL and is the Official Smartphone Partner. On this special occasion, it kicks off the project "Fun with Every Moment".

The love for cricket that Pakistanis have is immeasurable and OPPO has always supported the development of sports in Pakistan. It has played a vital role in promoting cricket in the country and has shown belief in the abilities as well as the sportsmanship of Pakistan’s youth.

OPPO has planned several interesting activities to keep cricket enthusiasts engaged and exhibit the new dual view video features to the users. People can now enjoy the PSL matches while inviting their friends to join the game-watching activities. OPPO is ready to take cricket to a whole new level for all the smartphone users. With a plethora of fun and exciting activities, this PSL season will be a blast!

"2020 has been an unusual and frustrating year for everyone, especially cricket lovers, and it is precisely for this reason that with Fun with Every Moment we want to offer all fans of this incredible sport the opportunity to share their passion on the court,” says George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan.

While signing the sponsorship agreement with OPPO, the Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, said, “Today is a historic day as we have signed an MoU with OPPO, which is a market leader with a huge presence all over the world and we aim to make this partnership long-term.”

OPPO is ready to spice up PSL with OPPO F19 Pro. By becoming the Official Smartphone Partner of PSL, OPPO has once again become an important part of PSL. Exciting activities and giveaways have been planned by OPPO for cricket enthusiasts.

PSL is set to start in June 2021. For more information, stay tuned and visit @OPPOPakistan and enjoy Fun with Every Moment during PSL season.