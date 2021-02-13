UrduPoint.com
PTA Advises Public Against Import, Sale & Use Of Telecom Equipment Without Valid Permissions, CoC

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:11 AM

PTA Advises Public against Import, Sale & Use of Telecom Equipment without Valid Permissions, CoC

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advises the public not to buy GSM Amplifiers, Boosters, Repeaters, mobile phones & SIM boxes without valid permission/type approval/Certificate of Compliance (CoC) as per section 29 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act 1996. Such devices pose risk to health, security and degrade quality of service

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advises the public not to buy GSM Amplifiers, Boosters, Repeaters, mobile phones & SIM boxes without valid permission/type approval/Certificate of Compliance (CoC) as per section 29 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act 1996.

Such devices pose risk to health, security and degrade quality of service.
PTA also advises all websites/e-commerce mediums that are advertising/selling the aforementioned devices to remove all such content from their respective websites to avoid any legal action in accordance with Section 31 of the Telecom Act 1996.

As per PTA regulations, Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and PTA Type Approval holders are allowed to import GSM Boosters and install at consumers’ premises.

Individuals installing boosters or amplifiers on their own are subject to legal action under the Act.


To address the issues related to coverage and Quality of Service (QoS) standards, PTA has issued directions to CMOs to improve the network coverage and performance in affected areas. Furthermore, PTA has revised the coverage obligations and QoS standards for the operators through renewed licenses.
PTA is vigilant and not only takes action against violators but also advises the public from time to time against import/purchase through different mediums, sale and use of illegal GSM boosters/amplifiers to avoid any inconvenience and legal action.

