UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Advises Public Not To Share Fingerprints, CNIC With Un-authorized People

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:17 PM

PTA advises public not to share fingerprints, CNIC with un-authorized people

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advised people to be careful while sharing their fingerprints and computerized National Identify Card (CNIC) and only share this information with authorized franchises, sales shops, customer service centres and retailers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advised people to be careful while sharing their fingerprints and computerized National Identify Card (CNIC) and only share this information with authorized franchises, sales shops, customer service centres and retailers.

The PTA asked the public to keep proper information of sales shops, franchises and customers service centers and retailers with whom they have shared the information.

Fraudsters collect fingerprints and CNIC copies by targeting innocent people, the PTA said in an advisory on its official twitter account.

The fraudsters offered small rewards, such as free SIMs, rations, prizes and cash. These stolen fingerprints can be used in criminal activities, the PTA warned.

The PTA asked to SMS CNIC number on 668 for verification, how many sims are on their Names.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Twitter Criminals SMS Share

Recent Stories

French Agriculture Minister Confirms 180 Bird Flu ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Host 2021 Ice Hockey World Champi ..

3 minutes ago

Civic body decides to upgrade basic infrastructure ..

3 minutes ago

NYT enlists Lahore in 52 hotspot tourist destinati ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Research Center Sequenced UK Coron ..

8 minutes ago

131182 children to be immunized during polio drive ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.