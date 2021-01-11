PTA advises public not to share fingerprints, CNIC with un-authorized people

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advised people to be careful while sharing their fingerprints and computerized National Identify Card (CNIC) and only share this information with authorized franchises, sales shops, customer service centres and retailers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advised people to be careful while sharing their fingerprints and computerized National Identify Card (CNIC) and only share this information with authorized franchises, sales shops, customer service centres and retailers.

The PTA asked the public to keep proper information of sales shops, franchises and customers service centers and retailers with whom they have shared the information.

Fraudsters collect fingerprints and CNIC copies by targeting innocent people, the PTA said in an advisory on its official twitter account.

The fraudsters offered small rewards, such as free SIMs, rations, prizes and cash. These stolen fingerprints can be used in criminal activities, the PTA warned.

The PTA asked to SMS CNIC number on 668 for verification, how many sims are on their Names.