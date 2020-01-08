PTA allows Non-commercial trials of 5G

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted six months permission to PMCL (Jazz) and CMPak (Zong) to conduct test and trial of 5G Technology under limited environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted six months permission to PMCL (Jazz) and CMPak (Zong) to conduct test and trial of 5G Technology under limited environment.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the permission is limited to testing purpose only on non-commercial basis.

In line with the policy directive of the government, PTA has issued "Framework for Test and Development of Future Technologies (Particularly Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless Networks in Pakistan)" in June 2019 for facilitating testing/trial only of 5G technology and related services in the country.

PTA has always supported and encouraged introduction of new technologies and enhanced services. However, any impression given beyond the stated purpose by any Cellular Mobile Operator (CMO) would be considered misleading and may invoke appropriate regulatory action.

The release further said that commercial launch of 5th Generation services in Pakistan would be done in due course following a process involving policy directions by government and necessary regulatory approvals.