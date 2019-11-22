PTA asked to play its regulatory role for improving service delivery

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to assert its regulatory role on telecommunication sector for improvement in service delivery and coverage in far flung areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority ( PTA ) to assert its regulatory role on telecommunication sector for improvement in service delivery and coverage in far flung areas.

The Committee also directed PTA to take stringent measures to address the menace of hate speech and religious intolerance on social media.

The Committee met under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Amin-ul-Haque in the Parliament House.

The Committee was given a comprehensive briefing about the regulatory mechanism of PTA and its future initiatives.

The PTA chairman apprised the Committee that PTA was actively pursuing its role as regulator on the telecommunication sector.

He informed that PTA had ensured service delivery in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the telecommunication licenses, modernization of services, regulate competition between telecom operators besides protecting consumers' interests.

Responding to a query of a Member, the PTA chairman apprised that the authority also ensures effective compliance of telecom services in far-flung areas by operators through Universal Support Fund (USF).

He assured that the PTA would take up the provision of telecom services through USF in Balochistan and erstwhile FATA districts.

The PTA chairman further informed that installation of Mobile Towers especially in the residential areas was allowed after a stringent process of verification and compliant to universal health and safety standards.

The Committee appreciated the performance of PTA, however, directed to take appropriate measures against fraudulent element defrauding people of their money through mobile networks, obscenity, spreading hate speech, sectarianism and religious intolerance.

He informed that investment conducive environment created by government had resulted in 70% rise in mobile devices assembly which would ultimately result in their manufacturing in Pakistan.

The Committee while reviewing compliance of Committee's earlier directives/ recommendations appreciated the timely response by the Establishment Division.

The Committee recommended for developing Standard Operation Procedure for disposal of cases of deputation in Federal Government Department under wedlock policy.

The Committee directed Federal Public Service Commission to conclude inquiry into the alleged unauthorized amendment in FPSC rules within six weeks.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs MNAs; Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mohsin Dawar, Additional Secretary, Establishment, Chairman PTA, Secretary Federal Public Service Commission and Senior Officers of the concerned departments