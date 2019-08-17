UrduPoint.com
PTA Asks Mobile Users To Register Both IMEI Slots Of Their Phones

Daniyal Sohail 47 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:14 PM

PTA asks mobile users to register both IMEI slots of their phones

All such mobile device users having more than one SIM/IMEI slot, where one IMEI slot is registered and the second is not registered, are advised to submit requests to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before August 31, 2019 for registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :All such mobile device users having more than one SIM/IMEI slot, where one IMEI slot is registered and the second is not registered, are advised to submit requests to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before August 31, 2019 for registration.

Users can send an email at typeapproval@pta.gov.

pk with details including screenshot of device showing all programmed IMEI, screenshot of device box showing IMEI(s), copy of CNIC and contact details to register such devices.

The PTA will evaluate all such requests, and validated cases will be registered accordingly. After August 30, 2019 such SIM slots will not be registered.

The status of a mobile device can be checked by dialing *#06# and SMS each 15 digit IMEI to 8484.

The PTA advised the mobile device users to have all IMEIs (dual SIM) of their mobile devices registered with it.

