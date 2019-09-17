PTA asks Zong to withdraw 5G ad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has communicated to cellular service provider, Zong, to withdraw any advertisements that may mislead the public regarding availability of commercial services based on 5G network

In line with the policy of government, cellular service provider, Zong was only allowed to carry out test and trial of 5G technology and not advertise it, a press statement Tuesday said.

With reference to Zong's recent 5G advertisements in print and electronic media, it was informed that Zong was not authorized to offer commercial mobile services based on 5G technology in country.

According to the policy directive issued by the government, PTA has unveiled its roadmap for facilitating public testing of 5G technology and related services in Pakistan this year.

This trial was the first one to be conducted. Other CMOs will also conduct 5G trials in the future, under policy guidelines.