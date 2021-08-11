UrduPoint.com

PTA Authorizes Lucky Motor Corporation To Manufacture Samsung Mobile Devices

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:39 PM

PTA Authorizes Lucky Motor Corporation to Manufacture Samsung Mobile Devices

In accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, PTA has issued MDM authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021) In accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, PTA has issued MDM authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices.

The company had applied for authorization to setup mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan where it will manufacture Samsung brand mobile devices. The authorization to manufacture Samsung Mobile devices in Pakistan is a landmark achievement and will further revolutionize the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market.

This is possible only due to the conducive policies of the Government of Pakistan in its “Digital Pakistan” endeavor.

PTA has so far issued MDM authorizations to 25 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G) locally. Mobile devices manufactured by these companies shall not only be sold in the country but will also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond. The device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in creating new job opportunities as well as enabling affordability of mobile devices for Pakistani users. The detail of all MDM Authorization holders is available on PTA website

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Company Job Samsung Market All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai airport passenger volumes slump 40pc in firs ..

Dubai airport passenger volumes slump 40pc in first half of 2021

14 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa Museums to remain close for two days on ..

Lok Virsa Museums to remain close for two days on Ashura-e-Muharram

14 minutes ago
 German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Deten ..

German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Detention of UK Citizen Spying for ..

19 minutes ago
 Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences ..

Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences in Muzaffargarh

19 minutes ago
 ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

19 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.