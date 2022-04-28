UrduPoint.com

PTA Bans Advertisement Of Illegal Housing Societies On Social Media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) here on Thursday advised societies operating without proper No Object Certificate (NOC) to refrain from advertising the illegitimate business on social media platforms.

According to a press release, PTA has been approached by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) pursuant to the direction issued by Lahore High Court in a writ petition vide its order of 30th March 2022 with respect to controlling advertisements of illegal housing societies on digital/social media.

All such housing societies, operating without proper NOC of the concerned quarters, are advised to refrain from advertising the illegitimate business on social media platforms, else PTA will initiate action as per its mandate under the law.

