PTA Blocks 113, 133 TikTok Accounts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PTA says from 2020 to the present, 114,015 immoral videos have been uploaded on TikTok

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday submitted a report to the Peshawar High Court regarding the uploading of obscene and blasphemous content on TikTok and other social media accounts.

The PTA report said that from 2020 to the present, 114,015 immoral videos have been uploaded on TikTok which resulted in the blocking of 113,133 accounts.

The report noted that 2,463 posts against religion were uploaded, which were subsequently blocked.

This year alone, 25,267 instances of immoral content have been uploaded, leading to the blocking of 24,800 accounts.

Additionally, a total of 1,389,181 instances of immoral content were uploaded across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and others, with 1,303,578 links being blocked.

Specifically, 147,579 links were blocked on Facebook, 22,357 on Instagram, 6,728 on Snack Video, 125,600 on TikTok, 53,162 on YouTube and 53,842 on X.

