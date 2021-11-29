PTA blocks 526,082 fake SIMs

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) during the last three years has blocked about 526,082 fake SIMs and 360,569 Computerized National Identify Cards used for getting telecom sector gadgets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) during the last three years has blocked about 526,082 fake SIMs and 360,569 Computerized National Identify Cards used for getting telecom sector gadgets.

The authority also blocked around 86,000 mobile devices that were found involved in fraudulent activities, a senior official of the authority said.

"Blocking of SIMs involved in frauds is a less plenty to the elements looting the peoples, so cause them a financial damage, the authority has blocked about 86,000 mobile devises during last one year," he added.

From November 2020 to November 2021, the he said about 600 percent decrease had been witnessed in the sale of fake, illegal SIMs across the country.

He said that about 2,962 retailer terminated on the charge of issuing fake SIMs while about 532 franchise were issued warning.

He said that services of about 52 franchises had been terminated.

He said Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) had been directed to install Live Finger Detective (LED) Devices for issuance of SIMs.

At present, he said subscribers' Antecedents Verification Regulations 2015 and SOP by PTA to regulate SIMs sale issue in April 2019 were in place.

He said to discourage the business of fake SIMs, directions had been passed to NADRA to do verification based on index fingers instead of thumb impressing under discussion between PTA, NADRA, and CMOs forimplementation.

To a question he said that PTA is ready to block the number within 24 hours, when NADRA provide the list of CNICs of the deceased persons.