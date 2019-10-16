PTA blocks 831,443 pornographic websites: National Assembly body apprised

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence was informed Wednesday that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had so far blocked as many as 831,443 pornographic websites, keeping the internet users especially youth away from immoral activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence was informed Wednesday that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority ( PTA ) had so far blocked as many as 831,443 pornographic websites, keeping the internet users especially youth away from immoral activities.

The adult material was blocked with the assistance of all stakeholders, general public and conducting self-search by the authority, Chairman PTA Amir Azeem Bajwa told the committee meeting, which was chaired by Amjad Ali Khan.

"To combat this menace, continuous and collective efforts are required as the millions of webpages are being uploaded on internet on daily basis," he added.

Sharing the blocking process, he said if the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) was hosted on an unsecured platform it was blocked through local Internet Service Providers but if it was hosted on a secured platform then the concerned website was requested for removal of the said content.

He said according to the Article-37 of the PECA Act 2016, the PTA only acted on the complaints of the people or the government and was responsible to identify controversial websites, to channelize and block them.

If the crime is committed on social media, the PTA refers the case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for criminal proceedings, the chairman said.

Expressing displeasure over the cyber crime related issues, the committee directed the Ministry of Interior to collect information from federal and provincial departments on the issue and submit a comprehensive report in next meeting of the committee.

The body also directed that all the departments concerned should take prompt action on zero tolerance against the elements involved in posting blasphemy, derogatory material or anti-state content on the social media.

The committee unanimously passed "The Joint Maritime Information Organization Bill, 2019" after thorough discussion and deliberations besides confirming the minutes of the previous meeting.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, MNAs Tahir Sadiq, Syed Faiz Ul Hassan, Kanwal Shauzab, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Syed Amin ul Haq, Rubina Irfan, Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Riaz ul Haq, Muhammad Khan Daha, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Aftab Shaban Mirani and Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi and representatives from different Ministries including Interior, Information technology and telecommunication, Law and Justice and National Counter Terrorism Authority.