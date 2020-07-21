UrduPoint.com
PTA Blocks Bigo, Issues 'final Warning' To TikTok

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:44 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked application Bigo and issued a "final warning" to video-sharing app TikTok

"Number of complaints had been received from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene and vulgar content on social media applications particularly TikTok and Bigo, and their extremely negative effects on the society in general and youth in particular" said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The news release further said, PTA had issued necessary notices to the aforementioned social media companies under law to moderate the socialization and content within legal and moral limits, in accordance with the laws of the country.

However, the response of these companies has not been satisfactory.

"Therefore, in exercise of its powers under PECA, PTA has decided to immediately block Bigo and issue final warning to TikTok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application" it added.

