PTA Blocks TikTok On Failure To Develop Unlawful Content Control System

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday suspended operation of TikTok-a video sharing application- in the country after it failed to develop a comprehensive mechanism to control unlawful content

The decision to this effect was taken after receiving complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing-application, said a news release.

The PTA said after issuing final notice to the application, a considerable time was given to respond and ensuring compliance with the authority instructions for development of effective mechanism to make sure proactive moderation of unlawful online content.

However, the application failed to fully comply with the instruction, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.

The PTA said TikTok had been informed that the authority was open for engagement and would review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.

