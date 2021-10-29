PTA conducts QoS survey to measure quality of CMOs

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 18 cities and 8 motorways, highways, inter-city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators' (CMOs) services being provided to their customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 18 cities and 8 motorways, highways, inter-city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators' (CMOs) services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS, and mobile broadband/data were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool, said a news release issued by the PTA here on Friday.

The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads, and the majority of sectors, colonies in surveyed areas.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in each category i.

e. mobile network coverage, voice and SMS services in surveyed cities and motorways, highways.

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to broadband services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in some areas.

Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the licensing standards.

The survey results have been placed at PTA's website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for the provision of better mobile services and to promote healthy competition among the operators.\932