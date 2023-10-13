Open Menu

PTA Conducts Raid Against Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Published October 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Sialkot

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep , 2023) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Sialkot. The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

09 BVS devices and 33 SIMs were seized as evidence.

Two persons were apprehended on the premises by FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

The raid is a part of the PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This determination underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicate illegal issuance of SIMs.

