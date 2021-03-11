UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Directs Service Providers To Immediately Block Access To TikTok App

Daniyal Sohail 25 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:05 PM

PTA directs service providers to immediately block access to TikTok App

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App.

In a tweet, the PTA said, "In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App."During the hearing of a case, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of the App.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

Recent Stories

China's auto exports further expand in February

27 seconds ago

Fire erupts in house after lightening strikes

28 seconds ago

Face mask row gets bawdy in Bolsonaro's Brazil

30 seconds ago

Head of Fukushima Operator Skips Annual Visit to W ..

32 seconds ago

EU Ready to Sanction Those Responsible for Atrocit ..

3 minutes ago

Sanjrani to win senate chairmanship: Ali M.Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.