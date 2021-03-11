PTA directs service providers to immediately block access to TikTok App

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App.

In a tweet, the PTA said, "In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App."During the hearing of a case, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of the App.