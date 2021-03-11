PTA directs service providers to immediately block access to TikTok App

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App.

In a tweet, the PTA said, "In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App." During the hearing of a case, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of the App.

In an official official statement TikTok said, maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment is essential to the TikTok experience.

"We use a combination of technologies and moderation strategies to detect and review content that violates our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines (https://support.tiktok.com/ur/privacy-safety/community-policy-ur), and we implement penalties including removing videos and banning accounts when there are violations" it said.

The statement further said, "Our H2 2020 Transparency Report showed that we aggressively and proactively take down inappropriate content in Pakistan. This highlights our commitment to complying with local laws."In fact, we have enhanced moderation capabilities in Pakistan, with our local-language moderation team growing close to 250% since September.

"We are committed to continue working closely with the PTA to further strengthen our safeguards on behalf of our users, but we are also committed to ensuring our users' rights to express themselves creatively on the platform, in line with our policies. We have faith that by working with the authorities to explain our policies and demonstrate our dedication to user security, we can arrive at a resolution that would allow TikTok to continue serving the millions of users in Pakistan who have found a home for creative expression on our platform" the statement added.