PTA Has Only Implemented An Automation Of Blocking Of Unlawful Content As Mandated To PTA Under PECA 37

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 06:26 PM

PTA has only implemented an automation of blocking of unlawful content as mandated to PTA under PECA 37

With regards to news appearing in a section of media regarding new Domain Name System (DNS) implementation by PTA, it is clarified that PTA has only implemented an automation of blocking of unlawful content as mandated to PTA under PECA 37

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jun, 2022) With regards to news appearing in a section of media regarding new Domain Name System (DNS) implementation by PTA, it is clarified that PTA has only implemented an automation of blocking of unlawful content as mandated to PTA under PECA 37. Contrary to the claims, PTA has not implemented Centralized DNS Control where-by all resolution will be centrally performed by PTA. Instead, the resolution will be performed at ISP’s end.

The blocking of illegal content was already being done, however to improve the effectiveness of the same, an automation process through domain name resolution at ISP level has been implemented under the policy directives of GoP.

This has been done in consultation and extensive due-deliberation with the Internet Service Providers (ISP) of Pakistan.

This recent development has no effect on increasing the cost of internet services, no impact on slowing down of internet nor has any implications on privacy of the citizens whatsoever, as wrongly portrayed in some media reports. Furthermore, it will also have no effect on the current arrangements with Content Delivery Networks (CDNs). In view of above stated position, all speculations related to the process should put to rest۔

