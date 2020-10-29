UrduPoint.com
PTA Invites Suggestions On 'Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Guidelines'

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:24 PM

PTA invites suggestions on 'Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Guidelines'

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday sought suggestions from all telecom users, stakeholders, interested persons and the public to finalize the 'Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Guidelines.'

'The deadline for submitting the suggestions is November 30, 2020, while the consultation paper comprising proposed guidelines is available at the PTA website (www.pta.gov.pk), a news release said.

"Comments (online or in print form) on the proposed guidelines can be submitted at imad@pta.gov.pk or Director General (Strategy & Development), PTA Headquarters, F-5/1, Islamabad," it added.

