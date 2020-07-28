UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Issues Detail Order On PUBG

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020) PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG). The order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court's orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.


PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG's lawyers.

As per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game shall remain blocked in Pakistan. PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Lawyers July 2016 Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

30 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

34 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

41 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces free parking ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan shortlists squd for three-match Test seri ..

1 hour ago

If You Own A Reno 3, OPPO Gives You The Chance To ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.