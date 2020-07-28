PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020) PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground (PUBG). The order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court's orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.



PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG's lawyers.

As per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game shall remain blocked in Pakistan. PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far.