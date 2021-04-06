UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Launches CERT Portal For Telecom Industry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

PTA Launches CERT Portal for Telecom Industry

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) / Coordination Center Portal for the Pakistan Telecom Sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th April, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) / Coordination Center Portal for the Pakistan Telecom Sector.


PTA has introduced the CERT portal for its licensees, in continuation to its efforts to improve security posture of Pakistan Telecom Sector and to protect and safeguard National Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure.

This initiative will enable PTA and its licensees to share Threat Intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance of PTA Cyber Security regulations.


This portal has been established after close coordination and input from the telecom operators.

Primarily, this portal will facilitate information sharing and exchange between PTA and telecom service providers on latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other related information. Continual improvements in portal will be carried out based on operational requirements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) From Share

Recent Stories

City’s Iconic Organizations celebrated at K-Elec ..

52 seconds ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

11 minutes ago

Red Cross Says CAR 'Really Falling Short' of Objec ..

6 minutes ago

Rain with thunderstorm likely at scattered place o ..

6 minutes ago

ICRC Warns CAR May See Greater Rate of Violent Cri ..

6 minutes ago

Taiwan imposes water rationing as drought worsens

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.