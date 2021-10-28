UrduPoint.com

PTA Launches Mobile App For Lodging Complaints Pertaining To Telecom Services

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:06 PM

PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a user-friendly Complaint Management System (CMS) mobile application to facilitate consumers for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a user-friendly Complaint Management System (CMS) mobile application to facilitate consumers for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services.

The App is available on Android (Google Play) and iOS (Apple App store), said a news release issued by the PTA on Thursday.

Consumers can register their complaints related to telecom services, mobile registration/ Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content reporting, and stolen handset blocking, etc.

The App also allows user to track their complaints and provide feedback on complaint resolution.

It also includes FAQs on different issues for consumer awareness and better understanding.

The launching of the PTA CMS App demonstrates PTA's commitment to innovation, deeper understanding of the consumers' needs, and provision of progressive solutions.

Users can also file a complaint at PTA's Complaint Management System (CMS) through a web interface (https://complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.aspx) (or) through PTA's Consumer Support Centre (toll-free number 0800-55055 operating from 9 AM to 9 PM, seven days a week.

