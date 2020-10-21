UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And Vpn Registration

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:26 PM

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And Vpn Registration

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced online portal for IP Whitelisting and VPN registration, for the facilitation of businesses and freelancers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st October, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced online portal for IP Whitelisting and VPN registration, for the facilitation of businesses and freelancers. Now Call Centers, companies and freelancers having at least one static IP address and verification letter from their business concerns, can submit their applications for registration at https://ipregistration.

pta.gov.pk/.

It may be further added that, previously, Call Centers and companies had to route their applications through relevant Internet Service Providers (ISPs). For resolution of any related queries and facilitation, relevant team of PTA can be approached at email: ipreport@pta.gov.pk

Related Topics

Resolution Internet Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) May From

Recent Stories

‘Conquer your demons’

5 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

6 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

17 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

27 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

42 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.