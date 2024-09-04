Open Menu

PTA & PAFLA Meeting On Facilitation Of Freelancers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 05:21 PM

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

A delegation of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) visited PTA Headquarters, today, to discuss and deliberate on facilitation of freelancers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04 Sep, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) visited PTA Headquarters, today, to discuss and deliberate on facilitation of freelancers.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman extended a warm welcome to the PAFLA delegation and apprised that PTA is proactively working on ease of doing business for IT sector. In this regard IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses, banks, businesses and freelancers to ensure that in case of any access disruption in the country, business are not affected.

VPN Registration is an easy online and free of cost process which takes 2 to 3 days. PTA team also discussed initiatives for awareness of freelancers and businesses on the subject through interactive session, webinars, podcasts and tutorials.

President & CEO PAFLA Mr. Tufail Ahmed Khan, appreciated PTA for extending support and taking positive initiatives for uninterrupted connectivity to the freelancers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wi ..

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..

9 minutes ago
 KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

4 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

5 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

5 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

17 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

19 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

23 hours ago

More Stories From Technology