PTA raids Illegal gateway exchange in Burewala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Burewala and arrested one person.

The raid was conducted at a private residence near Canal Road behind government High School/ Market Gaggoo Mandi in Burewala, said a news release.

During the raid, 9 illegal VoIP gateways along with 16 TP Link Routers, 9 internet devices and other equipment were recovered. One person was arrested and further investigation is underway.

The successful raid is a demonstration of PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.