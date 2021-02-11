PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Burewala
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Burewala and arrested one person.
The raid was conducted at a private residence near Canal Road behind government High School/ Market Gaggoo Mandi in Burewala, said a news release.
During the raid, 9 illegal VoIP gateways along with 16 TP Link Routers, 9 internet devices and other equipment were recovered. One person was arrested and further investigation is underway.
The successful raid is a demonstration of PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.