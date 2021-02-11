UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Burewala

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:07 PM

PTA raids Illegal gateway exchange in Burewala

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Burewala and arrested one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Burewala and arrested one person.

The raid was conducted at a private residence near Canal Road behind government High School/ Market Gaggoo Mandi in Burewala, said a news release.

During the raid, 9 illegal VoIP gateways along with 16 TP Link Routers, 9 internet devices and other equipment were recovered. One person was arrested and further investigation is underway.

The successful raid is a demonstration of PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

Related Topics

Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Road Traffic Burewala Federal Investigation Agency Market Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

11 seconds ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

13 seconds ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

14 seconds ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

2 minutes ago

United Airlines to Procure 200 Electric 'Air Taxis ..

2 minutes ago

Hina Parvez Butt moves PA against death of two whi ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.