PTA Rebuts News Item Of Giving Access Its Portal

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Monday contradicted the news item published in section of press that 32 departments had given access to PTA portal for taking action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Monday contradicted the news item published in section of press that 32 departments had given access to PTA portal for taking action.

It was clarified that the government organizations and departments were provided access to PTA through the online portal for the purpose of reporting illegal internet content under Section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, a press release said.

Therefore, stating that access had been given to government stakeholders for taking direct action against anti-government content on social media was baseless and incorrect.

