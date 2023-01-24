UrduPoint.com

PTA Receives License Renewal Fee From Jazz

Daniyal Sohail Published January 24, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received a deposit of Rs 24.24 billion (equivalent of USD 105.80 million) from Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) on account of license renewal fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received a deposit of Rs 24.24 billion (equivalent of USD 105.80 million) from Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) on account of license renewal fee.

The amount is being deposited in Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF), said a news release on Tuesday.

With this deposit in FCF, the cumulative deposit by PTA in FCF during the current financial year 2022-23 will be Rs 56.57 billion (equivalent to USD 253.78 million).

