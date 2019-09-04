UrduPoint.com
PTA Receives Over Rs 70 Billion Against License Renewal Fee

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:21 PM

In compliance with the directions of the Islamabad High Court, two Cellular Mobile Operators i.e. Telenor Pakistan and PMCL (Jazz) have deposited partial payment (50% of the PTA determined license fee) amounting to US$ 224.6 Million and PKR 35.397 Billion (equivalent of US$ 224.6 Million) respectively against their license renewal fee with Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA)

All license renewal proceeds would be deposited in national exchequer. This development will not only contribute towards uninterrupted provision of better telecom services to the people of Pakistan but will also help in promotion of competition and investment in the telecom sector of Pakistan.

