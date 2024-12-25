PTA Resumes Registration Of VPN Service Providers In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 05:06 PM
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) says companies will be given a class license for data services costing between Rs100,000 to Rs300,000
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday resumed the registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan.
PTA said that the companies would be given a class license for data services costing between Rs100,000 to Rs300,000 . It said that the PTA would have the authority to access users' data and browsing history.
PTA officials have stated that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has restarted the registration of VPN service providers, and companies providing services are being granted a class license for data services.
The PTA said that the VPN service providers would be registered through the class license, and the VPN service providers would be locally registered, allowing for the monitoring and regulation of service providers.
They said that the VPN service providers would be required to set up the data centers in Pakistan.
The PTA would have the authority to access users' data and browsing history, and the government could collect between Rs100,000 to Rs300,000 as license fees.
According to the sources, the VPN service providers would be obligated to comply with the local data protection laws while the PTA would be able to track the cyber attacks through identification.
They said that decision for the registration of service providers was made in consultation with stakeholders while Pakistan Software Houses Association had requested the registration.
