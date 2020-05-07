PTA sends 1028.5 mln messages to create awareness about COVID-19

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under its ongoing extensive campaign, has sent 1028.5 million messages in Urdu, English and regional languages to mobile phone users across the country aimed at creating awareness about preventive measures against the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under its ongoing extensive campaign, has sent 1028.5 million messages in Urdu, English and regional languages to mobile phone users across the country aimed at creating awareness about preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Awareness SMSs in urdu and English have also been sent to suspected persons who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients during travelling. More than 0.58 million cautionary messages have so far been sent to travelers and suspected persons since March, 19. Furthermore, Corona Awareness Ring Back Tones (RBTs) have been activated on 79.4% (131.7 million) of total subscribers' mobile devices, said a news release issued here Thursday.

"PTA is also working jointly with Higher Education Commission (HEC) to facilitate and promote online education. Meetings are also being held between PTA, HEC and mobile operators for launch of Taleemi Bundle to facilitate students for distance learning and online classes," it said.

Moreover, in view of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, mobile operators have already introduced discounted bundles and packages.

The packages offering additional data and on-net voice minutes have been launched to facilitate people to stay and work from home.

To raise awareness regarding TeleSchool - Pakistan's first education channel for students a joint project of Pakistan Television Ltd and the Ministry of Education, has sent , 93.15 million SMS messages.

Furthermore, to facilitate operations of educational institutions, and call centers etc., 120 IPs have been whitelisted since March,19 2020. PTA has also allocated 14 different short codes and 6 UAN (Toll Free) numbers to Government entities working on controlling the pandemic.

PTA was also facilitating in arranging donations by Mobile users in 'Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020'.

To increase public awareness about this initiative, 142.08 million SMS messages have been sent to subscribers urging them to donate to this noble cause. Mobile subscribers could donate Rs 20/SMS by sending a text message on code 6677.