UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Sends 1028.5 Mln Messages To Create Awareness About COVID-19

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

PTA sends 1028.5 mln messages to create awareness about COVID-19

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under its ongoing extensive campaign, has sent 1028.5 million messages in Urdu, English and regional languages to mobile phone users across the country aimed at creating awareness about preventive measures against the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under its ongoing extensive campaign, has sent 1028.5 million messages in Urdu, English and regional languages to mobile phone users across the country aimed at creating awareness about preventive measures against the coronavirus.

.

Awareness SMSs in urdu and English have also been sent to suspected persons who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients during travelling. More than 0.58 million cautionary messages have so far been sent to travelers and suspected persons since March, 19. Furthermore, Corona Awareness Ring Back Tones (RBTs) have been activated on 79.4% (131.7 million) of total subscribers' mobile devices, said a news release issued here Thursday.

"PTA is also working jointly with Higher Education Commission (HEC) to facilitate and promote online education. Meetings are also being held between PTA, HEC and mobile operators for launch of Taleemi Bundle to facilitate students for distance learning and online classes," it said.

Moreover, in view of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, mobile operators have already introduced discounted bundles and packages.

The packages offering additional data and on-net voice minutes have been launched to facilitate people to stay and work from home.

To raise awareness regarding TeleSchool - Pakistan's first education channel for students a joint project of Pakistan Television Ltd and the Ministry of Education, has sent , 93.15 million SMS messages.

Furthermore, to facilitate operations of educational institutions, and call centers etc., 120 IPs have been whitelisted since March,19 2020. PTA has also allocated 14 different short codes and 6 UAN (Toll Free) numbers to Government entities working on controlling the pandemic.

PTA was also facilitating in arranging donations by Mobile users in 'Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020'.

To increase public awareness about this initiative, 142.08 million SMS messages have been sent to subscribers urging them to donate to this noble cause. Mobile subscribers could donate Rs 20/SMS by sending a text message on code 6677.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile March May HEC SMS 2020 From Government Million PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

43 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

59 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

52 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

52 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.